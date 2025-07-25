Smoke leaves, hot & humid returns

Winds switched to the NE today. In response, the heat & humidity were tempered a bit on Friday.
The northerly winds also brought smoke back into the area for Canada. It will lift NE tonight.
Our next weather maker will bring a few more showers & storms on Saturday.
Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, heat & humidity! It will be a great day to be at the pool or lake.
On & off thunderstorms return Sunday night & continue into Tuesday.
A big cool down is on the way as we move into August.
