Smoke leaves, hot & humid returns

Winds switched to the NE today. In response, the heat & humidity were tempered a bit on Friday.

The northerly winds also brought smoke back into the area for Canada. It will lift NE tonight.

Our next weather maker will bring a few more showers & storms on Saturday.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine, heat & humidity! It will be a great day to be at the pool or lake.

On & off thunderstorms return Sunday night & continue into Tuesday.

A big cool down is on the way as we move into August.

