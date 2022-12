Waking up to heavy wet snow with a layer of ice underneath, multiple reports of crashes and spin outs have been reported on major highways and county roads. Temperatures are flirting with the freezing mark and plows are hard at work. Take you time shoveling, with frequent breaks.

By early afternoon, snow winds down to scattered snow showers and cloudy skies, with highs in the mid 30s.

Friday morning, snow showers are possible with less than an inch to accumulate, near 2" in the Northwoods.