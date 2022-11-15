Slippery Snowy Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/15/22 AM

Watch Now
Our first accumulating snowfall of the year is here, bringing days of snow showers and below average temperatures.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Nov 15, 2022
Widespread snow has arrived and will continue into Wednesday. Highs today will flirt with the freezing mark, into the mid 30s, which may bring a wintry mix to portions of the lake shore and Fox Valley at times this afternoon.

Overall, snow accumulations will range from 1-3", with 5"+ possible where we see heavier lake effect snow. Menominee is in a Winter Weather Advisory for 3-6" mainly accumulating tonight until Tuesday night.

Flurries and light scattered snow showers will stick around on and off, into Friday as our temperatures slip to highs only in the 20s.

Sunshine and cold dominate the weekend, with below average temperatures remaining in place through the end of the month.

