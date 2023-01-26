Slippery Commute with MORE SNOW tomorrow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/26/23 AM

Watch Now
Light snow continues to fly in the Fox Valley, making a slick AM commute. The sun will win by the late afternoon.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 10:40:44-05

Light snow winds down this early afternoon... with SUNSHINE on the way. Temperatures holding steady in the mid 20's with breezy north winds, knocking us down to feeling like the teens at times.

Tomorrow a clipper strikes in the morning, bringing a quick 1-2" of snow. This will affect the morning commute and kick eastward by lunch. Highs will hit the low 30s one more time, before crashing COLD! Winds will be vicious too, gusting to near 40mph.

The weekend arctic blast will bring highs in the teens, with frigid wind chills. By early next week, highs will struggle to reach the single digits. STAY WARM!

