Slick, Slippery and Snowy Commute: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/5/23 AM

Overnight, freezing rain switched over to snow, leaving ice underneath the accumulating flakes. Leave early and drive slow. Scattered snow showers will continue on and off throughout the day, with total accumulations around 1-2".

Tomorrow, a high pressure moves in and clears our skies, with highs cooler... in the mid to upper 20s.

A bright weekend ahead, with sunshine and low to mid 30s!

For the Packers vs. Lions game at Lambeau, tailgating will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid 30s. By games end, it'll be clear and cooler with temperatures in the mid 20s.

The weather stays calm as we kick off next week. No major storms in the forecast for now.