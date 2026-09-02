Skies Clear This Afternoon After Stormy Start

After a morning filled with showers and storms, some of which turned severe with gusty winds, skies will clear out this afternoon.

A few showers may linger into the early afternoon; however, the rain will exit the area as the afternoon progresses and skies gradually clear, allowing some sunshine to filter through.

While temperatures will still be above where they should be for this time of year, it will by no means be as hot as it has been over the last few days, with high temperatures only reaching the low 80s this afternoon. Dew points will also drop slightly, though they will remain in the mid-60s. This will make it feel more comfortable outside compared to the first half of the week, although it will still be a bit sticky.

The active weather pattern we have been under for the last several days isn't letting up just yet, however. Chances for showers and storms will continue throughout the week. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe, particularly on Thursday, when there is both a slight risk and a marginal risk for severe weather across the viewing area. The main hazards will be strong, gusty winds and hail, while the risk for tornadoes remains very low.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will also remain above average and relatively warm, holding in the low 80s.