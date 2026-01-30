Signs of spring

Today's high temperatures were once again 10-15 degrees below normal.

It was the 13th straight day with below normal highs.

High pressure will continue to bring sun and clouds to Wisconsin over the weekend.

High temperatures will warm up with highs expected to be in the 20s.

A weak system may bring some light snow to all of N.E.W. Sunday night & Monday.

3 days from today is Groundhog Day, when we find out whether we have 6 more weeks of winter or early spring.

Either way, temperatures will be much warmer next week compared to what we've been seeing.

