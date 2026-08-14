Showers Saturday, Sunshine Returns Sunday

Friday afternoon saw sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 here in the Fox Valley. Tonight, expect clouds to gradually increase, especially after midnight, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be cloudier than sunny at times, with scattered showers and the possibility of a few non-severe thunderstorms. These scattered showers are most likely from the late afternoon into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for most of us, though a few spots that get a bit more sunshine in the afternoon may make it to 80 degrees.

We dry out Sunday, with a spotty shower possible in the morning before skies gradually clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s, though it will be a bit breezy, with winds occasionally gusting up to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday, followed by cooler temperatures for the second half of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

