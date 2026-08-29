Showers and Storms Make for a Gloomy Saturday

A bit of a gloomy start to the weekend is ahead for us, as showers and storms move into the area late this morning and continue into the afternoon. Nothing too severe is expected; however, some of these showers and storms could bring heavy rainfall.

High temperatures today will only make it into the mid to upper 70s across the area. Temperatures will reach their peak very early in the afternoon before the rain cools us down into the low 70s and upper 60s late this afternoon and into this evening. It will also be a bit breezy, with winds occasionally gusting up to 15 to 20 miles per hour.

This evening, the showers and storms will gradually move out of the area, although a few showers may linger into the overnight hours. Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid-60s tonight.

Sunday will be a bit warmer than today, with temperatures topping out in the low 80s. We do have another chance of seeing some showers and storms, but these will be more scattered in nature throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

The weather we are seeing this weekend is just the start of a warmer and more active pattern that is coming our way as we round out the month of August and kick off meteorological fall with the start of September on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-80s for the next week, with dew points in the 60s to possibly the 70s, helping to fuel almost daily chances for showers and storms.