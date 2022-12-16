Shots of Spotty Snow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/16/22 AM

Waking up again to snow showers, with around an inch to accumulate, near 2" in the Northwoods as scattered snow chances linger on and off today. Highs will hit the upper 20s to low 30s, with feisty winds out of the south gusting up to 20mph. This is taking our temps and making them feel like the teens all day.

Saturday a few flurries will fly on and off, under mostly cloudy skies... with the last mild day, highs rising to the upper 20s.

A sunny Sunday, with highs in the mid 20s!

Monday the cold creeps in with highs in the teens, alongside a few flurries at night. Wind chills for the Packers game will be starting near 0° and feeling near -15° by the end of the game.

Tuesday teens, under sunny skies once again.

Wednesday kicks off the Winter Solstice in style, with an arctic blast. Frigid temperatures blast in highs only in the single digits, with wind chills near -20° for a few days.

We will finally have a White Christmas with shots of snow arriving through Thursday.