Shots of Snow before Arctic Cold: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/25/23 AM

Mild temperatures hold for the rest of the week, then a major crash in temperatures strike.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jan 25, 2023
Light snow today, will wind up with an inch or so. Mild temperatures remain, in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some sunshine tries to take over on Thursday, with warmth still hanging on as highs hit the mid 20s.

Meanwhile, Friday another light shot of snow heads our way before the cold strikes.

Temperatures will plummet to sub-zero lows overnight and struggle to rise to the single digits during the day. Wind chills will be frigid, making it feel like nearly 20 below. Frostbite and hypothermia become a risk, while spending time outdoors.

