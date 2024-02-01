Shadow or no shadow? That is the question.

After some dense fog this morning the sun came out & temperatures rapidly warmed up.

The temperature climbed into the 40s/50s today. 15-25 degrees above normal. In fact, a new record high of 46 degrees was established in Green Bay.

With temps above freezing, the snow is melting. We will see on/off fog at times. The fog could be locally dense.

Friday: Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Jimmy in Sun Prairie will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter, or not.

Weekend: Sunshine mixing with some clouds. Still well above normal with highs in the 40s.

Temps will be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Record highs will once again be challenged next week with highs in the 40s & 50s.

No accumulating snow is in the forecast for the next 1-2 weeks as the snow drought resumes.