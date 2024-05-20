Severe thunderstorms Tuesday

Numerous showers/storms to start the week

Additional thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday. There is the potential for 2 batches of storms.

First - Later morning & early afternoon.

Second - Evening into tomorrow night.

Although both batches of storms could produce severe weather, it's the second batch that we need to watch.

If those storms can get going, all types of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, large hail & damaging straight line winds.

Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Tuesday: On/off showers & storms. Gusty PM winds.

Wednesday: AM shower & then increasing sunshine. Gusty winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

Friday: Sun & clouds. PM shower?

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. It doesn't look like a wash-out but there is a chance for some rain each day.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. A few showers/storms.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm?

Monday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storms.

