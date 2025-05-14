Severe thunderstorms expected on Thursday

It was another warm & humid day across Northeast Wisconsin. Highs were in the 70s & 80s away from the lake.

Areas of dense fog are possible tonight, especially near Lake Michigan.

Thursday will be warm & humid once again.

A cold front will produce thunderstorms Thursday evening, and they are expected to be severe.

The greatest threat will be between 4 PM and 9 PM. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, and strong tornadoes.

Ensure you have a plan if severe weather threatens your location.

Highs will be in the 80s on Friday with gusty winds. A few more storms are possible Friday afternoon & evening.

Behind the front, much cooler weather returns for the weekend & beyond.

