Severe Thunderstorms

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 19:22:43-04

Thunderstorms are likely this evening (8pm - 11pm). All types of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, large hail & damaging straight line winds.
Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Wednesday: Increasing sunshine. Gusty winds. Shower?
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
Friday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storms.

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. There is a chance for some rain each day.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. A few showers/storms.
Sunday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm?
Monday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storms.

