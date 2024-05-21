Severe Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are likely this evening (8pm - 11pm). All types of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, large hail & damaging straight line winds.

Heavy rainfall is also possible.

Wednesday: Increasing sunshine. Gusty winds. Shower?

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

Friday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storms.

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. There is a chance for some rain each day.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. A few showers/storms.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm?

Monday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storms.

