Severe Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are likely this evening (8pm - 11pm). All types of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes, large hail & damaging straight line winds.
Heavy rainfall is also possible.
Wednesday: Increasing sunshine. Gusty winds. Shower?
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
Friday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storms.
Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. There is a chance for some rain each day.
Saturday: Sun & clouds. A few showers/storms.
Sunday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storm?
Monday: Sun & clouds. Shower/storms.