Several rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible

Wednesday will be a very warm to hot and humid day across the area. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, while dew points climb into the 70s. The heat index will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

In addition, there will be a good chance of thunderstorms. All types of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

That said, if morning storms linger into the afternoon, the threat of severe weather and excessive heat will be reduced.

We'll see additional showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Once again, severe weather and locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

Much cooler weather is expected for the weekend and into next week.

