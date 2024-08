Today was the coolest day in over a month.

It felt more like late September than early August.

Expect the taste of fall to continue into Saturday.

Highs will range from the low/mid 60s north to the lower 70s south.

Saturday: Gusty winds & maybe a shower north. Temps will be 5-10 degrees below normal.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies & warmer.

Much warmer weather will return next week with lots of 80s expected