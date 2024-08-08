September in August

A cold front moved across the area today with clouds & a few showers.

Behind it, gusty NW winds will usher in the coolest temps in over a month!

Expect a taste of fall the next 2 days.

Highs will range from the low/mid 60s north to the lower 70s south.

Friday: Gusty winds & maybe a shower. Temps will be 5-10-15 degrees below normal.

Saturday: Gusty winds & maybe a shower north. Temps will be 5-10 degrees below normal.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies & warmer.

Much warmer weather will return next week with lots of 80s expected.

