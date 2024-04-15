See ya 70s

We've now had back-to-back days with highs in the 70s.

However, we will not make it 3 days in a row. The winds of change are coming for N.E.W..

High pressure will push off to the east overnight allowing a vigorous area of low pressure to move in form the central plains.

This system will bring showers/storms, very gusty winds & cooler temps.

As it stands right now, the the threat for severe weather should stay just to our south.

Tuesday: Thickening clouds & increasing winds. Showers & storms developing late. Winds could gust over 45 mph late in the day.

Wednesday: Showers & storms. Still windy. Some spots may see over 1" of rain the next two days.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A shower is possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny & much cooler.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be near or below normal.