See ya 70s

We've now had back-to-back days with highs in the 70s.
However, we will not make it 3 days in a row. The winds of change are coming for N.E.W..
High pressure will push off to the east overnight allowing a vigorous area of low pressure to move in form the central plains.
This system will bring showers/storms, very gusty winds & cooler temps.
As it stands right now, the the threat for severe weather should stay just to our south.
Tuesday: Thickening clouds & increasing winds. Showers & storms developing late. Winds could gust over 45 mph late in the day.
Wednesday: Showers & storms. Still windy. Some spots may see over 1" of rain the next two days.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A shower is possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny & much cooler.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be near or below normal.