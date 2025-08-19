Seasonal with isolated late day showers

Mostly cloudy skies and patchy drizzle is expected this morning, but more sun will poke through the clouds this afternoon. You'll notice the humidity this afternoon and evening, which will cause isolated, light showers to develop. Some of these showers/sprinkles may linger into Wednesday morning. More sunshine returns Thursday and Friday, but a cold front could spark a few showers and storms Friday night. Temps will be relatively seasonally in the mid 70s today and Wednesday and low 80s Thursday and Friday. Temps cool down over the weekend.