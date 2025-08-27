Seasonal today with a few showers and storms tonight

Temps warm back to normal around 77 degrees today with a mix of sun and clouds. For the most part, showers and isolated storms move in late this evening through the overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected. Temps drop into the upper 60s for highs Thursday and Friday as our wind turns NE. Patchy frost is possible Thursday night in the Northwoods. Looks super nice for Labor Day weekend with plenty of sunshine, dry weather, and temps warming back to normal.