Seasonal today then feeling like summer

Clouds will be a bit more stubborn today, especially lakeside where a few afternoon sprinkles are possible. Temps will be seasonal today in the upper 60s, but a warming trend is expected not only through the end of this week but through the end of the month. Highs warm into the mid 70s Thursday and Friday and will be either side of 80° this weekend into early next week. Tomorrow marks the average date of our last 80°, so for the 5th year in a row it may occur later than normal.