Seasonal and sticky for a few more days

Plenty of clouds this morning with peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Can't rule out a few isolated sprinkles this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. More sunshine is expected Thursday with highs either side of 80. You'll feel the humidity for the rest of the work week, but a strong cold front moves through Friday night and will knock the heat and humidity out of here. Highs on Sunday may struggle to reach 70 degrees. Friday nights cold front may trigger an isolated shower or storm.