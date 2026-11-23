Temperatures today return to more seasonable averages as scattered snow showers move into the area.

We started off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, and by midmorning, snow showers will begin moving in. The snow will be scattered in nature, although a few heavier bursts are possible and could reduce visibility on the roads at times. Snow showers will linger through the early afternoon before moving out, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures this afternoon will only reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, which is right where we should be for late November. Winds will remain out of the northwest but won't be nearly as strong as they have been over the past few days, with gusts reaching around 20 miles per hour.

Overnight, most of the clouds will clear out as temperatures drop to around 20 degrees.

Tuesday brings temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under a mix of clouds and sunshine, making it the chilliest day of the week. Temperatures begin to rebound on Wednesday, climbing into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving.

