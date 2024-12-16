Say it is snow

After frigid temperatures last week, today was the third straight day with above normal temps. The December Thaw is coming to an end, however.

A weak cold front moved across the state on Monday. A stronger cold front will move through overnight with gusty winds & a few flurries.

Another system will track across the area Tuesday night with some patchy light snow or flurries.

A much stronger Alberta Clipper brings a much better chance of accumulating snow on Thursday & Friday. The track & intensity of the storm are still up in the air, but accumulating snow appears likely. Stay tuned, this is our best chance a seeing a White Christmas!!

Much colder weather returns behind the Alberta Clipper & Winter officially arrives this weekend.

Tuesday: Gusty winds & colder. A few flurries

Wednesday: AM flurries & clouds - some sun.

Thursday: Snow developing

Friday: Snow ending & windy. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Cold. Winter officially arrives before daybreak on Saturday.

