Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Say it is snow

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

After frigid temperatures last week, today was the third straight day with above normal temps. The December Thaw is coming to an end, however.

A weak cold front moved across the state on Monday. A stronger cold front will move through overnight with gusty winds & a few flurries.
Another system will track across the area Tuesday night with some patchy light snow or flurries.
A much stronger Alberta Clipper brings a much better chance of accumulating snow on Thursday & Friday. The track & intensity of the storm are still up in the air, but accumulating snow appears likely. Stay tuned, this is our best chance a seeing a White Christmas!!

Much colder weather returns behind the Alberta Clipper & Winter officially arrives this weekend.

Tuesday: Gusty winds & colder. A few flurries
Wednesday: AM flurries & clouds - some sun.
Thursday: Snow developing
Friday: Snow ending & windy. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Cold. Winter officially arrives before daybreak on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.