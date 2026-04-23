Say goodbye to the summer-like temps

Picture-perfect weather continued across the area for the third day in a row. High pressure brought Northeast Wisconsin sunny skies and well-above-normal temperatures.

Temperatures ran 20–25 degrees above normal today, with highs in the 70s and 80s. The record high of 82 degrees was within reach.

Our next chance of rain arrives tonight. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, and a few storms could produce locally heavy rain. A few showers are expected on Friday, with dry weather returning for the weekend.

Big changes are on the way as we head into next week. Much cooler weather is set to return.

The normal high for this time of year is 57 degrees, and many days could fall well below that as we kick off May.

