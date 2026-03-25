Say goodbye to the 70s, 60s, 50s & 40s

Gusty southwest winds boosted temperatures into the 50s, 60s, and even 70s today. It will be the warmest day for the foreseeable future.
A cold front will drop south of the area by Thursday morning.
Gusty northeast winds will then cool temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s, with a chance of rain or a wintry mix.
Snow showers & flurries are possible on Friday with highs in the 30s.
Warmer weather returns over the final weekend of March.
Posted
Gusty southwest winds boosted temperatures into the 50s, 60s, and even 70s today. It will be the warmest day for the foreseeable future.