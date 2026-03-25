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Say goodbye to the 70s, 60s, 50s & 40s

Cameron's Forecast
Say goodbye to the 70s, 60s, 50s & 40s
Posted

Gusty southwest winds boosted temperatures into the 50s, 60s, and even 70s today. It will be the warmest day for the foreseeable future.
A cold front will drop south of the area by Thursday morning.
Gusty northeast winds will then cool temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s, with a chance of rain or a wintry mix.
Snow showers & flurries are possible on Friday with highs in the 30s.
Warmer weather returns over the final weekend of March.

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