Saturday look great!!

More showers & storms across the area today. Clouds kept temps below normal for this time of year.

After a break from the rain on Saturday thanks to high pressure.

Another bigger system arrives on Sunday & it could spoil outdoor plans.

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Thickening clouds with rain/showers developing. Maybe a thunderstorm. Gusty winds.

Monday: AM rain/showers & gusty winds. Afternoon temps could be running 10-15 degrees below normal. Showers are possible late as another system moves in.

Cooler than normal temps are expected to for the first half of next week, but much warmer weather will return as we get closer to June.