Santa will be delivering new records

Posted at 5:27 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 18:27:52-05

Tomorrow is the shortest day of the year!!
Winter officially arrives on Thursday @ 9:27 PM.

THU: Cloudy Skies & about 10 degrees above normal.
FRI: Plenty of clouds. Showers or light rain likely.

SAT: Cloudy with a few showers possible.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds & a few showers then rain. Temps will be around 20 degrees above normal. Records highs are possible.
CHRISTMAS: Wet & windy. Near record highs or record highs are possible. Christmas 2023 could be our warmest & wettest on record.

The chance for a White Christmas this year is 0%
Staying relatively quiet (no snowstorms) & way above normal as we head towards New Years!!

