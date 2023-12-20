Santa will be delivering new records

Tomorrow is the shortest day of the year!!

Winter officially arrives on Thursday @ 9:27 PM.

THU: Cloudy Skies & about 10 degrees above normal.

FRI: Plenty of clouds. Showers or light rain likely.

SAT: Cloudy with a few showers possible.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds & a few showers then rain. Temps will be around 20 degrees above normal. Records highs are possible.

CHRISTMAS: Wet & windy. Near record highs or record highs are possible. Christmas 2023 could be our warmest & wettest on record.

The chance for a White Christmas this year is 0%

Staying relatively quiet (no snowstorms) & way above normal as we head towards New Years!!

