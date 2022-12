Merry Christmas & Happy Hanukkah! It was a cold one, feeling below zero all day!

Kwanzaa starts on Monday, with sunshine and highs in the teens!

By Tuesday, highs hit the 20s and a quick shot of freezing rain and snow head our way.

Wednesday will be cloudy and warm!

40s may be reached by weeks end... melting snow and re-freezing to ice at night.

A big storm is brewing for New Years, bringing rain, sleet and snow. Stay tuned...