Roller coaster ride to close out March

After a couple of days with highs only in the 30s and 40s, temperatures warmed back into the 40s and 50s this afternoon. The normal high is now 44 degrees.

Gusty southwest winds will boost temperatures into the 50s, 60s, and even 70s on Wednesday, making it the warmest day for the foreseeable future.

The warmest weather will be SW of Lake Winnebago.

A cold front will drop south of the area by Thursday morning.

Gusty northeast winds will then cool temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s, with a chance of rain or a wintry mix.

