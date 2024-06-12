With highs in the mid/upper 80s, today was tied for the warmest day of the month.

Our next weather-maker will move into the state tonight with the threat of showers & storms.

A few storms could be on the strong side.

We will see more 80s on Thursday. A stray shower/storm is possible as another weak system moves through.

Thursday: Sun/clouds & warm. Some rain is possible.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with a NE wind behind a cold front.

Saturday: Plenty of clouds & gusty winds. A few showers/storms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & very warm to hot. A chance for a storms.

More 80s & 90s expected next week.

Wisconsin will be under the ring of fire next week which means it's going to be active.

We have several chances for thunderstorms or thunderstorm complexes. Severe weather is possible.

Climatologically we are at the peak of tornado season here in N.E.W..

Summer officially arrives on Thursday. The summer solstice is at 3:50 pm

