High pressure is building into the region after a cold front moved through last night, which will bring us relief from the heat and humidity for a couple days. Highs today and Thursday reach the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A plume of wildfire smoke will move through the area late this afternoon, but it will only hang around for a few hours. A warm front lifts through the area Thursday night which will bring heat and humidity back into NE WI Friday into the weekend. Rounds of storms return Friday night through Monday.