High pressure is building into the region after a cold front moved through last night, which will bring us relief from the heat and humidity for a couple days. Highs today and Thursday reach the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A plume of wildfire smoke will move through the area late this afternoon, but it will only hang around for a few hours. A warm front lifts through the area Thursday night which will bring heat and humidity back into NE WI Friday into the weekend. Rounds of storms return Friday night through Monday.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.