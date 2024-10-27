Record highs this week

After a beautiful fall weekend, get ready for some summer-like temps this week!
Gusty S/SW winds will push temps into the 60s to around 70 degrees on Monday. The record high is 70 & we will be close.
As a warm front moves through Monday a few thunderstorms are possible towards midnight.
On the other side of the front Tuesday & Wednesday expect 70s & 80s. Record highs are likely both days.
A cold front will produce some much needed rain late Wednesday & usher in much cooler weather for Halloween
Monday: Sun & clouds. Gusty winds. Thunderstorms well after sunset.
Sunday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds.
Wednesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds. Rain & thunderstorms late.
Halloween: Gusty winds & much cooler. Rain showers.
Friday: Sun & clouds & seasonable.
Drought conditions continue.