Record highs this week

After a beautiful fall weekend, get ready for some summer-like temps this week!

Gusty S/SW winds will push temps into the 60s to around 70 degrees on Monday. The record high is 70 & we will be close.

As a warm front moves through Monday a few thunderstorms are possible towards midnight.

On the other side of the front Tuesday & Wednesday expect 70s & 80s. Record highs are likely both days.

A cold front will produce some much needed rain late Wednesday & usher in much cooler weather for Halloween

Monday: Sun & clouds. Gusty winds. Thunderstorms well after sunset.

Sunday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds.

Wednesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds. Rain & thunderstorms late.

Halloween: Gusty winds & much cooler. Rain showers.

Friday: Sun & clouds & seasonable.

Drought conditions continue.

