Record highs return

After back-to-back days with highs in the 80s...& then 70s yesterday, temps were only in the 50s today. Seasonable but still above nomal.
With high pressure in control, we will see clear skies & light winds overnight. Temps will drop into the 20s & lower 30s area-wide.
Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday, but a system will bring some rain to N.E.W. Tomorrow night.
High pressure moves in for Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds late & a few showers well after sunset.
Friday: Early AM showers. PM sun & clouds.

This weekend: Mostly sunny skies.

Peak conditions continue.
Drought conditions continue.
Another BIG warm-up is on the way for next week, Record highs could be challenged as we get closer to Halloween.

