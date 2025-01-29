Record high or all-time record high tomorrow

The January Thaw continues.....

After yesterday's record high, temps were running 10-15 degrees cooler today.

A warm front will move to the north on Thursday. South of the front, gusty W/SW winds of 30- 40 mph will boost temps back into the 40s & 50s.

Record highs will be smashed on Thursday.

The record is 42 degrees. The all-time record high for the month is 56 degrees & within reach.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Windy & warm.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Windy & colder.

This Weekend: Jimmy the Ground hog will let us know if we have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring.

There is also a chance for some snow Saturday night. Stay tuned!

