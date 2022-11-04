Record Heat to Ridiculous Winds and Rain: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/4/22 AM

Say goodbye to the 70 degree temperatures and hello to 50s and 60s, alongside vicious winds and wet weather.

We are waking up this Friday to 50s and lower 60s, which is still about 10 degrees warmer than our normal high for the year!

But today, highs will only climb into the mid 60s by late morning, before dropping to the 50s as heavy showers and storms smack into us. This will shift winds to out of the northeast, as the cold front passes.

Saturday a WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10am - 9pm as they will be sustained out of the south at 20-30mph with gusts at 55+! This could create power outages and some tree limbs to fall. Driving a high profile vehicle will be difficult and gutters may get clogged with leaves.

Rainfall totals by Saturday night should top out between one and three inches, which will be very beneficial considering the lack of rain so far across much of the lower 48's, including here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Parts of the area are dealing with dry drought conditions.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s. It does get cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.