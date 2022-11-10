Record Heat ahead of an Arctic Blast: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/10/22 AM

Today we are starting off dry and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the afternoon, with the help of the strong south winds gusting up to 30mph, we will flirt with record highs hitting the 70s. But a strong cold front follows by Thursday evening, with showers and perhaps some isolated strong storms. (Winds could gust to 50-60mph as the front moves through).

Temperatures dive down to the upper 30s by the late morning on Friday and then hold there for the rest of the day.

The cold snap continues through the weekend, with hard freeze overnights and highs struggling to rise above freezing, into next week. Lake effect snow showers are possible over the weekend too.

Our first real shot at some light snow accumulations push in by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.