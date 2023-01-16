Rainy, muddy day ahead of snow mid-week: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/16/23 AM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Northwoods this morning as temperatures are in the lower 30s, below freezing. Expect ice to accumulate as freezing rain falls into Shawano, Menominee and Langlade counties. However, temperatures rise above freezing into the mid and upper 30s this afternoon and overnight, transitioning any wintry mix to plain rain.

For the Fox Valley and Lakeshore, rain will continue on and off, with a half inch falling today.

Tuesday the rain scatters out and lessens in intensity, before some cooler air begins to wrap around on the back side of this low pressure.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Some light snow of under an inch is possible during this time.

Wednesday some sun will peak out before our next storm strikes!

Currently, Northeast Wisconsin is right under the bulls-eye of this snowstorm and it wants to hit hard overnight on Wednesday and into our Thursday, so have the shovel and snow blower ready! More details on totals to come ...