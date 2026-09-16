Rainy Days Are on the Way

After a cooler start this morning with temperatures ranging from the 40s in some of our northern counties to mid-50s in a few of the southern counties, things start to warm back up this afternoon. While not as warm as yesterday, high temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees. The mix of clouds and sunshine will linger throughout the day, gradually becoming cloudier as we head towards the late afternoon and evening.

This evening in fact marks the last sunset we will see at or after 7pm until mid-March of 2027 as the days keep getting shorter. Tonight, cloud cover will continue to increase and we may see the chance for a spotty shower or two in the very early morning hours on Thursday, however any potential showers should move out by sunrise.

Thursday is once again expected to bring us seasonable temperatures. Despite starting fairly cloudy, sunshine breaks through Thursday afternoon, which will allow our temperatures to increase into the low 70s.

Chances of rain reenter the forecast to wrap up the week. While we will start out Friday with cloudy skies, rain moves in during the afternoon, continuing throughout the night into Saturday as well. While a few claps of thunder cannot be ruled out with the system, severe weather is not a concern. The primary concern instead is the risk of heavy rainfall. Friday and Saturday’s rain will be widespread in nature and does have the potential to be heavy at times. It is likely that a good portion of the area will see at least an inch of rain, with some spots seeing the possibility of receiving 2-3 inches, which could lead to localized flooding in urban areas and small streams.

While the rain moves out for the most part on Saturday night, the chance of seeing some showers will linger next week.

Things start to feel more like fall the rest of the week as well. Starting on Friday, high temperatures will be in the mid-60s and will remain there as we head towards the start of Astronomical Fall on Tuesday.