Rain & storms return

The Heat Wave is over!!

After 3 straight days with highs in the 90s & dew points in the 70s, highs were only in the 70s today!

The threat of on/off showers & storms will continue for the rest of the week.

The rain could be locally heavy & a few storms could be severe. Flooding will be possible.

Highs on Wednesday & Thursday will be in the 70s.

Sunshine & 80s return this weekend!!

