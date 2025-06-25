Rain & storms return

The Heat Wave is over!!
After 3 straight days with highs in the 90s & dew points in the 70s, highs were only in the 70s today!
The threat of on/off showers & storms will continue for the rest of the week.
The rain could be locally heavy & a few storms could be severe. Flooding will be possible.
Highs on Wednesday & Thursday will be in the 70s.
Sunshine & 80s return this weekend!!
Posted
The Heat Wave is over!!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.