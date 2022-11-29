Rain rushes in, cold icy commute to follow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 11/29/22 AM

Watch Now
A Winter Storm fires up and takes aim at Wisconsin, bringing heavy snow to western areas, meanwhile the eastern portions of the state get rain.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Nov 29, 2022
Today: Mild and breezy, highs will hit in the upper 40s to lower 50s, thanks to south winds at 10-30 mph. Rain showers will develop by the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Tuesday night: A strong cold front moves through and will cause rain showers to transition to a rain and snow mix. Anything wet will turn to ice. Some light accumulation to a dusting of snow is possible.

Wednesday: An icy morning commute, with cold temperatures in place. Highs will try to hit the upper 20s, but with gusty northwest winds at 40mph, wind chills will remain in the single digits.

Later this week: Temperatures will go up and down with highs in the mid 30s to the lower 40s as we see several weather systems move across the Midwest bringing a small chance of precipitation.

