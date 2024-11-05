Rain or Sun? Which weather gets your vote?

New month, same old warm weather. The normal high is now in the upper 40s.

The high temperature today was 70 degrees, missing the all-time record high for November by just 5 degrees.

A cold front will move through overnight. Winds will switch to the NE behind the front. The northern half of the

viewing area will be north of the front with highs in the 40s & 50s. South of the front, gusty SW winds will keep temps in the 60s.

Showers & storms are likely for election day. A few storms could be strong to severe. Another 1/2" to an 1" of rain is possible.

High pressure returns by Wednesday with sunshine & cooler, bust still above normal, temps.

Tuesday: Showers & storms

Wednesday: Sun & clouds

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Mostly sunny

This weekend: Sun & clouds on Saturday will give way to some rain on Sunday.

Most locations are now past peak.

Temps will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.

