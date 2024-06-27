Rain, humidity & heat are coming back

After 5 straight days with highs in the 80s. It was much cooler today. Temps were only in the low/mid70s...5-10 degrees below normal.

High pressure will slowly push off the east overnight. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible late.

As a warm front approaches the area on Friday there will be a good chance of showers & storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow evening SW of the Fox Valley.

Friday: Some sun & lots of clouds. On/off showers/storms are likely.

This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.

Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the are Saturday evening.

Behind the front, it will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.

July begins on Monday.

Tuesday will be wet, but right now it looks like we will have dry weather for the Fourth! Stay tuned...

