Rain, humidity & heat are coming back

After 5 straight days with highs in the 80s. It was much cooler today. Temps were only in the low/mid70s...5-10 degrees below normal.
High pressure will slowly push off the east overnight. Clouds will increase with a few showers possible late.
As a warm front approaches the area on Friday there will be a good chance of showers & storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow evening SW of the Fox Valley.
Friday: Some sun & lots of clouds. On/off showers/storms are likely.
This Weekend: The final weekend of June will come with the chance of rain.
Saturday will be warm with sun, clouds & a few thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the are Saturday evening.
Behind the front, it will cool down on Sunday with sun & clouds.
July begins on Monday.
Tuesday will be wet, but right now it looks like we will have dry weather for the Fourth! Stay tuned...