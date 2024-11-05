Rain ends, warm weather doesn't

An area of low pressure moved across Wisconsin today with more rain & warm temps.
Temps were running 15-20 degrees above normal & most areas picked another 0.50"-1.00" of rain.
High pressure returns by Wednesday with sunshine & cooler, bust still above normal, temps.
Wednesday: Cloudy skies & then some sun & clouds
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Mostly sunny
This weekend: Sun & clouds on Saturday will give way to some rain on Sunday.
Most locations are now past peak.
Temps will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.