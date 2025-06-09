Rain ends but more is on the way

After 70s or 80s every day this month, highs today were only in the 50s & 60s.

An upper-level low brought clouds, showers & gusty winds to the area this afternoon.

The system will move into eastern Canada by Tomorrow.

It will take the inclement weather with it. Sunshine & warmer temps will return by Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will give us lots of sunshine & highs near 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Our next weather-maker moves in for late Thursday & Friday.This system could produce heavy rain as it moves through.

Skies will start to clear on Saturday & Father’s Day should be mostly sunny with mid-70s.