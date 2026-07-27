Quiet next two days

Severe thunderstorms—including one that produced a strong tornado—pounded northeast Wisconsin during the morning and early afternoon. Appleton and Menasha were particularly hard hit by what could be the strongest tornado to strike the area in nearly 20 years.

Grapefruit-sized hail was reported near Gresham in Shawano County. If confirmed, it would tie the record for the largest hailstone ever recorded in northeast Wisconsin.

A cold front will move through the area tonight, ending the severe-weather threat and knocking the heat and humidity back several notches. Gusty northeast winds will usher in cooler, drier air from Canada on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies expected.

We will see plenty of sunshine again Wednesday, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. A late-day shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Our chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase late Thursday and continue through Friday. Some of those storms could become strong to severe and produce locally heavy rainfall.

Stay tuned.