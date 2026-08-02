Quiet, Comfortable Weather Continues Monday

Our stretch of beautiful, comfortable weather continues as we start the workweek. First, though, we have one more cool night ahead.

Skies will remain clear, allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s across the region. A few of our northern counties could even see lows in the upper 40s. As daybreak nears, patchy fog may develop. However, any fog that does form will dissipate by mid-morning.

Monday is shaping up to be another pleasant day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under abundant sunshine, with very light winds. If you can, get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area on Wednesday. After that, the rest of the week looks mostly sunny and dry, with highs staying in the mid-70s to low 80s.

