Put the umbrella away! Well, kind of......

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 06, 2024

No surprise here, today was the 4th straight day with thunderstorms somewhere in N.E.W..
Tomorrow will not be the 5th.
After a windy, cool & at times wet Thursday, High pressure will build into the area for Friday. It will bring sunshine, gusty winds & warmer temps.
Don't get used to the dry weather!! Clouds & some rain will return for Saturday.
In fact, there is a good chance for showers during the Bellin.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Gusty NW winds.

Saturday: AM rain or showers. A few showers & some sunshine by afternoon.
Sunday: Sun & clouds

The long-range forecast calls for a cool stretch of weather to take us into next week. Highs will be at/below normal through Wednesday.
Some models are showing the potential for HOT weather by the time we get to next weekend. Stay tuned!

