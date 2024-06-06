Put the umbrella away! Well, kind of......

No surprise here, today was the 4th straight day with thunderstorms somewhere in N.E.W..

Tomorrow will not be the 5th.

After a windy, cool & at times wet Thursday, High pressure will build into the area for Friday. It will bring sunshine, gusty winds & warmer temps.

Don't get used to the dry weather!! Clouds & some rain will return for Saturday.

In fact, there is a good chance for showers during the Bellin.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Gusty NW winds.

Saturday: AM rain or showers. A few showers & some sunshine by afternoon.

Sunday: Sun & clouds

The long-range forecast calls for a cool stretch of weather to take us into next week. Highs will be at/below normal through Wednesday.

Some models are showing the potential for HOT weather by the time we get to next weekend. Stay tuned!