Puddles getting bigger

After the Arctic chill on Monday—when highs felt more like mid-January—temperatures have now rebounded by a solid 20 to 25 degrees. Highs reached the 30s and 40s, which is much closer to where we should be this time of year.

A light wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain showers will move through the area tonight, with the best chance of precipitation northeast of Green Bay.

On Friday, temperatures will climb another 5 to 10 degrees, bringing most areas into the seasonable 40s and 50s. Easterly winds will keep it cooler near the lake and bay.

Spring arrives tomorrow morning at 9:46 am.

Highs in the 40s and 50s are likely on Saturday, with some areas southwest of Lake Winnebago reaching the 60s. Meanwhile, 70s are likely across southern Wisconsin.

Can anybody say road trip?